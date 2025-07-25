Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,320 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,270 ($17.16) to GBX 1,320 ($17.83) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($17.29) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,170 ($15.80) to GBX 1,225 ($16.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,430 ($19.32) to GBX 1,480 ($19.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,326 ($17.91).

DNLM opened at GBX 1,198 ($16.18) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. The stock has a market cap of £2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,173.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,054.24. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 836.61 ($11.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,279 ($17.28).

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Ajay Kavan acquired 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,142 ($15.43) per share, with a total value of £29,931.82 ($40,432.01). Also, insider Karen Witts sold 24,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,178 ($15.91), for a total transaction of £285,983.06 ($386,306.98). 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

