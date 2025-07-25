Drive Wealth Management LLC Invests $670,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,286,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 40,527.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,713 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6,237.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,618 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,727,000 after purchasing an additional 489,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 467,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,301,000 after buying an additional 463,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of HCA opened at $340.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.50. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $417.14. The company has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Stephens upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 price target (up from $376.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Baird R W lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $416.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.46.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

