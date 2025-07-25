Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $599,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Elefante Mark B lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 17,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $306.24 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.98 and a 52-week high of $329.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.62.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

