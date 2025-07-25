Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys 25,008 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,008 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,933,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,996,000 after buying an additional 47,213,558 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 343.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,365,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,425,000 after purchasing an additional 38,232,721 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,067.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,613,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761,632 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 18,428,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,528,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,745 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

GOVT opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

