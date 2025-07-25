Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by Prospect Financial Group LLC

Prospect Financial Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Prospect Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Prospect Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 61,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 170,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DFAC opened at $36.89 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

