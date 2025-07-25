Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Group Inc.

Keystone Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 2.7% of Keystone Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 21,966 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSD stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $48.10.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

