Devon Energy’s (DVN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

DVN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

