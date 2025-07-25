Desjardins Upgrades Kits Eyecare (TSE:KIT) to Moderate Buy

Kits Eyecare (TSE:KIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Kits Eyecare Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Kits Eyecare

In other Kits Eyecare news, Senior Officer Tai Charles Silvey sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$44,104.50.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kits Eyecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kits Eyecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.