Denver PWM LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Denver PWM LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.
Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.3%
NASDAQ TXN opened at $185.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.56.
Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.63%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.40.
Texas Instruments Company Profile
Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.
