Dean Allara Sells 6,285 Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Stock

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Dean Allara sold 6,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $65,741.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 649,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,403.78. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dean Allara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Dean Allara sold 6,743 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $71,812.95.

On Monday, July 21st, Dean Allara sold 6,245 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $66,197.00.

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. Bridge Investment Group had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. Research analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 102,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 107.1% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 45.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,295,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

