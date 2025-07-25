Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,536 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in Datadog by 12.0% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Datadog by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Datadog by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Datadog by 6.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 47,306 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $5,080,664.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,263.20. The trade was a 65.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $13,451,522.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 466,535 shares in the company, valued at $49,373,399.05. The trade was a 21.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 957,666 shares of company stock worth $117,576,223. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Up 1.8%

DDOG stock opened at $146.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $170.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.62, a PEG ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.