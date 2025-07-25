DA Davidson Has Optimistic Outlook of WTFC FY2025 Earnings

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $11.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.90. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.36 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.77.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $132.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.39. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $142.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $670.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 487,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,474,000 after buying an additional 34,327 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $409,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 196.0% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

