CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Argus set a $32.00 price target on CSX in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

CSX stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 21.92%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. CSX’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in CSX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 40,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in CSX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in CSX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 68,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in CSX by 4.8% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

