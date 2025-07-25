Craig Eric Anderson Sells 15,000 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 340,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,616.96. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $14.66 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.71.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACVA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth $4,704,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

