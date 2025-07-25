CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSGP. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens raised CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Shares of CSGP opened at $92.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

