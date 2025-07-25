CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday,RTT News reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of CSGP opened at $92.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $586,403,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $390,755,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,032,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,578,000 after buying an additional 4,345,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,426,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,421,448,000 after buying an additional 2,709,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $156,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

