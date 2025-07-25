Cormark Has Bullish Forecast for RCI FY2025 Earnings

Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Cormark increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communication in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 24th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.38. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communication’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communication’s FY2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Rogers Communication alerts:

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Rogers Communication had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

View Our Latest Report on Rogers Communication

Rogers Communication Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Rogers Communication has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

Rogers Communication Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3672 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Rogers Communication’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Rogers Communication’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communication

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Rogers Communication during the fourth quarter worth about $3,303,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Rogers Communication by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,450,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,028,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,240 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communication by 239.5% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Rogers Communication by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 241,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 178,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communication Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.