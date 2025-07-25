Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 346 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $267.66 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $272.80. The stock has a market cap of $283.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.32.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

