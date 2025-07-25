Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,593,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,305,000 after buying an additional 82,931 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,344,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 679,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 609,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,367,000 after purchasing an additional 99,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 474,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $114.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.30 and a twelve month high of $140.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $466.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATGE has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATGE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,291 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total value of $294,049.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,382.80. The trade was a 19.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.