Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 39,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $514.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The firm has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.06.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.50.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

