Comparing Loews (NYSE:L) & Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) and Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Loews pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Assured Guaranty pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Loews pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Assured Guaranty pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Assured Guaranty has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Assured Guaranty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Loews has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assured Guaranty has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

58.3% of Loews shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Assured Guaranty shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Loews shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Assured Guaranty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Loews and Assured Guaranty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loews 0 0 1 0 3.00 Assured Guaranty 0 1 1 0 2.50

Loews currently has a consensus target price of $112.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.64%. Assured Guaranty has a consensus target price of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.85%. Given Loews’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Loews is more favorable than Assured Guaranty.

Profitability

This table compares Loews and Assured Guaranty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loews 7.47% 7.43% 1.61% Assured Guaranty 45.58% 7.76% 3.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Loews and Assured Guaranty”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loews $17.51 billion 1.09 $1.41 billion $6.09 15.00 Assured Guaranty $872.00 million 4.70 $376.00 million $8.37 9.97

Loews has higher revenue and earnings than Assured Guaranty. Assured Guaranty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loews, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Assured Guaranty beats Loews on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages. It also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and warranty, risk management, information, and claims administration services. The company markets its insurance products and services through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters. In addition, the company is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and hydrocarbons through natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,455 miles of interconnected pipelines; 855 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; 14 underground storage fields with an aggregate gas capacity of approximately 199.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas; and eleven salt dome caverns and related brine infrastructure for providing brine supply services. Further, the company operates a chain of 25 hotels; and develops, manufactures, and markets a range of extrusion blow-molded and injection molded plastic containers for customers in the pharmaceutical, dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, and water and beverage/juice industries, as well as manufactures commodity and differentiated plastic resins from recycled plastic materials. Loews Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. It insures and reinsures various debt obligations, including bonds issued by the United States state governmental authorities; and notes issued to finance infrastructure projects. In addition, the company insures and reinsures various the U.S. public finance obligations, such as general obligation, tax-backed, municipal utility, transportation, healthcare, higher education, infrastructure, housing revenue, investor-owned utility, renewable energy, and other public finance bonds. Further, the company involved in insuring and reinsuring of non-U.S. public finance obligations comprising regulated utilities, infrastructure finance, sovereign and sub-sovereign, renewable energy bonds, pooled infrastructure, and other public finance obligations; and the U.S. and non-U.S. Structured finance obligations, including residential mortgage-backed securities, life insurance transactions, consumer receivables securities, subscription finance facilities, pooled corporate obligations, and financial products. Additionally, it offers specialty business, such as real estate properties, insurance securitizations, and aircraft residual value insurance (RVI) transactions; and asset management services comprising investment advisory services. It markets its financial guaranty insurance directly to issuers and underwriters of public finance and structured finance securities, as well as to investors in such obligations. Assured Guaranty Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

