Comparing Legacy Housing (LEGH) and Its Rivals

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) is one of 82 public companies in the "REAL ESTATE OPS" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Legacy Housing to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Legacy Housing and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Housing $184.19 million $61.64 million 9.83 Legacy Housing Competitors $3.48 billion $127.83 million 14.70

Legacy Housing’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Housing. Legacy Housing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Housing 32.15% 11.71% 10.74% Legacy Housing Competitors -4.74% -1.52% 0.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Legacy Housing and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

89.4% of Legacy Housing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Legacy Housing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Legacy Housing has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Housing’s competitors have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Legacy Housing and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Housing 0 1 1 0 2.50 Legacy Housing Competitors 281 1021 1299 99 2.45

Legacy Housing presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.17%. As a group, “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies have a potential upside of 13.35%. Given Legacy Housing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Legacy Housing is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Legacy Housing beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers. The company also offers inventory financing for its independent retailers; consumer financing for its products; and financing to manufactured housing community owners that buy or lease its products for use in their rental housing communities. In addition, it involved in financing and developing new manufactured home communities. The company markets its homes under the Legacy brand through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores; and directly to manufactured home communities. Legacy Housing Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bedford, Texas.

