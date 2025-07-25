Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock Position Reduced by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA makes up about 0.9% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total value of $6,474,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 198,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,488,536.36. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,156. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $18,696,795. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.60.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $563.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $510.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.24. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.51. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.92 and a 12 month high of $565.02.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.80%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

