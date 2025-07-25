CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05, Zacks reports. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $277.18 on Friday. CME Group has a one year low of $193.25 and a one year high of $290.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.37 and a 200-day moving average of $261.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.44.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.40%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CME Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $299.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.93.
CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.
