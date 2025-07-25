Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.63 and traded as high as C$11.03. Cineplex shares last traded at C$10.92, with a volume of 365,289 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGX. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.79.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4,623.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$689.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74.

Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance.

