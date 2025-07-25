Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.63 and traded as high as C$11.03. Cineplex shares last traded at C$10.92, with a volume of 365,289 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGX. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.79.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGX
Cineplex Stock Performance
About Cineplex
Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cineplex
- What is a support level?
- GE Vernova’s Q2 Electrifies Stock, What’s Next For This Top Name?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- From Zero to Hero? Why GoPro’s Rally Could Be More Than It Seems
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Krispy Kreme: A Meme Stock Sugar Rush or a Sustainable Treat?
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.