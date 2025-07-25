Christie Group (LON:CTG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 124.29 ($1.68) and traded as low as GBX 91.25 ($1.23). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 99.20 ($1.34), with a volume of 62,085 shares changing hands.

Christie Group Trading Down 2.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 110.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.53 million, a P/E ratio of -769.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Christie Group alerts:

Christie Group (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported GBX 4.42 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Christie Group had a negative return on equity of 80.44% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Christie Group plc will post 1500.0000655 EPS for the current year.

About Christie Group

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.