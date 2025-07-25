Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,444 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 3.10% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $90,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1,179.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $63.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.34. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12-month low of $55.83 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

