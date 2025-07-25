Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 82,476 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,476 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $96,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR opened at $94.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

