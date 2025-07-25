Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 50,438 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,438 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $86,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $239.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.52. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $240.99. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

