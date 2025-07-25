Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 33,449 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 796,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,449 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $205,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VO opened at $287.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.55 and a 200 day moving average of $267.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $288.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

