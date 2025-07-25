Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,229,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564,270 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $179,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $114,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock opened at $98.07 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $98.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

