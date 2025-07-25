Cetera Investment Advisers Has $118.95 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,181,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $118,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $81,197,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 16,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.64 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.52.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

