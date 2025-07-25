Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,459,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,639 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $175,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611,706 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,374,000 after purchasing an additional 948,584 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,981,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,319,000 after purchasing an additional 909,482 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,940,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,543,000 after buying an additional 932,158 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,569,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,698,000 after buying an additional 373,799 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

