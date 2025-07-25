Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 68,145 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 718,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $133,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $202.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

