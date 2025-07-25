Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells $3,375,100.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.51, for a total value of $3,375,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 621,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,742,214.40. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $326.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 3.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CVNA. JMP Securities set a $440.00 price target on Carvana and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 price target on Carvana and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 960.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

