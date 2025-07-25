Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells $3,375,100.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.51, for a total value of $3,375,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 621,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,742,214.40. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Carvana Stock Performance
Shares of CVNA opened at $326.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 3.59.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carvana
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 960.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- GE Vernova’s Q2 Electrifies Stock, What’s Next For This Top Name?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- From Zero to Hero? Why GoPro’s Rally Could Be More Than It Seems
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Krispy Kreme: A Meme Stock Sugar Rush or a Sustainable Treat?
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.