Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 61,943 Shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,943 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Masco by 12.4% in the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 16,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 13.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at $1,921,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 4.6% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 100.9% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $67.45 on Friday. Masco Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,320.76% and a net margin of 10.30%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

