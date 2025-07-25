Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $6.70 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,704 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV opened at $100.64 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average is $100.52.

