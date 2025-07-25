Carnegie Investment Counsel Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 21,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 90,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 293,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 45,539 shares during the period. M1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 85,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $162.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $174.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.68.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

