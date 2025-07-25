Carnegie Investment Counsel Acquires 2,004 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,699,580,000 after purchasing an additional 99,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,502,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,810,000 after purchasing an additional 198,292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,564 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,016,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,294,000 after purchasing an additional 172,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $1,106,132,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PH. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Argus set a $680.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 price objective (up previously from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.59.

Shares of PH stock opened at $730.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $684.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $650.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $734.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

