Capstone Copper FY2025 EPS Forecast Lifted by Stifel Canada

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Capstone Copper in a report issued on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Capstone Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Capstone Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.75 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.13.

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$8.16 on Friday. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$4.98 and a 1 year high of C$11.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.69. The firm has a market cap of C$4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

