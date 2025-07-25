Capricorn Energy’s (CNE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.85) price target on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 230 ($3.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of £203.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 229.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 251.17. Capricorn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 180.57 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 341.77 ($4.62).

In other news, insider Sachin Mistry purchased 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 222 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £14,410.02 ($19,465.11). Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Capricorn is a cash flow-focused energy producer, with an attractive portfolio of onshore exploration, development and production assets in the Egyptian Western Desert.

Capricorn is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland.

