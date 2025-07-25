Capricorn Energy’s (CNE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.85) price target on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Capricorn Energy
Capricorn Energy Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Sachin Mistry purchased 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 222 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £14,410.02 ($19,465.11). Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
Capricorn is a cash flow-focused energy producer, with an attractive portfolio of onshore exploration, development and production assets in the Egyptian Western Desert.
Capricorn is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland.
For further information please see: www.capricornenergy.com
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capricorn Energy
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- GE Vernova’s Q2 Electrifies Stock, What’s Next For This Top Name?
- What is a support level?
- From Zero to Hero? Why GoPro’s Rally Could Be More Than It Seems
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Krispy Kreme: A Meme Stock Sugar Rush or a Sustainable Treat?
Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.