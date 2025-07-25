Capital One Financial Predicts PTEN Q2 Earnings

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.77.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $6.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -11.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 5,500 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $32,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 999,754 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,528.92. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Brucke Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.4% during the second quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 204,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 43,705 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 85,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Articles

