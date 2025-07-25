Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Stake Raised by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,145 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for 2.4% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.05% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%
CGDV stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73.
About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF
The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.
