Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Position Boosted by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,561,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,846 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,414,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,261 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 5,536,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,815,000 after purchasing an additional 753,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,290,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,259,000 after purchasing an additional 57,639 shares in the last quarter.

CGCP stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

