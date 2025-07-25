Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LU)

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,070,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000. Lufax accounts for 2.4% of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd owned 0.12% of Lufax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LU. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Lufax by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lufax by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lufax by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $3.34 on Friday. Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

