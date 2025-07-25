Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Boku (LON:BOKU)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 271 ($3.66) price target on the stock.

Boku Stock Down 0.9%

BOKU opened at GBX 224 ($3.03) on Thursday. Boku has a fifty-two week low of GBX 144 ($1.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 228 ($3.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of £831.13 million, a P/E ratio of 115.74 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 194.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.30.

About Boku

