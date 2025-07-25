Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Bought by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 266.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $27,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAMT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $80.00 target price on shares of Camtek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Camtek Trading Up 1.3%

CAMT opened at $94.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average is $75.75. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.41 and a 52-week high of $110.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $118.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

