Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX) CFO Cory Sindelar Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 76,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,960. This represents a 11.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cory Sindelar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.16 and a beta of 1.37. Calix, Inc has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.81 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Calix declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Calix by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,828,000 after purchasing an additional 889,102 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 135.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 947,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,410,000 after buying an additional 545,490 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth $15,207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calix by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,977,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,185,000 after purchasing an additional 412,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Calix by 711.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 382,301 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CALX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Calix from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

