Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Takes $3.21 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $198.32 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

