Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Purchases Shares of 7,698 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HCA opened at $340.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $417.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.50.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Barclays set a $416.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 target price (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.46.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

